Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

