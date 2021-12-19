United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.48. United States Steel shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 355,542 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

