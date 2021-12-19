Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

ARBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

ARBE stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.