ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $12.06

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.50. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 4,063 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

