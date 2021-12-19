ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $12.06

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.50. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 4,063 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $577.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.