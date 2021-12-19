Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $9.86. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,525 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

