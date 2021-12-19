United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up to $207.97

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.97, but opened at $212.90. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $209.92, with a volume of 55,408 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

