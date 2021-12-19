AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 49.9% in November

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the November 15th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

