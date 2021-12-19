Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $219.54.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.