Barclays Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.