Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.20 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

