BMO Capital Markets Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $95.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ameren stock opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

