NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.84.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.