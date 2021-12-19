F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.09.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.