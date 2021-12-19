$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

