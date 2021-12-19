Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.381 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

