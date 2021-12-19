$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.