$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

