RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $390.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.64.

NYSE RNG opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

