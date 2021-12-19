STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

