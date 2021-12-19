Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLAN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

