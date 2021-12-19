Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.