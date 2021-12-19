Canaccord Genuity Cuts RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 745

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 750 ($9.91) to GBX 745 ($9.85) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.70) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RWS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 751.50 ($9.93).

RWS opened at GBX 614.50 ($8.12) on Thursday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 617.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

