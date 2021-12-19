Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

