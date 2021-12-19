Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.13.

NASDAQ TER opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Teradyne by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

