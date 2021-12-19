Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.44) on Thursday. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.14.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider David Cotterell purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £175,760 ($232,271.71).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.