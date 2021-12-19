Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

