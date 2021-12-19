Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00.
About Molson Coors Brewing
