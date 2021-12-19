Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,505.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.