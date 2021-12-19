Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Rises By 50.9%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 846,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,172 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

