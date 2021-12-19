Comparing Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regal Rexnord and XT Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.76 $189.30 million $6.47 24.92 XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.01 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45% XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regal Rexnord and XT Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00 XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

