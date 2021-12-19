TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a top pick rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

