Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 45.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 340.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.