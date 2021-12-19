Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.