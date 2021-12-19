Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

VNCE stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Vince has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

