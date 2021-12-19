Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

