WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WELL stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

