Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Strong-Buy

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 53.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in OFS Credit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

