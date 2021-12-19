Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wedbush

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

