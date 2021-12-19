Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

CZR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

