Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.
CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.
CZR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.