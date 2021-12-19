UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.47) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 484 ($6.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.45).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 445.45 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.87. The company has a market capitalization of £90.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.11).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($221,691.58).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.