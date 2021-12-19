Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 120.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dropbox by 102.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

