Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $35.78

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $37.35. Scholastic shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 461.57%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Scholastic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

