Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $187.87

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $187.87 and last traded at $192.69, with a volume of 177891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.79.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

