Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.58

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 32308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,621 shares of company stock worth $74,531 and sold 1,375,792 shares worth $10,859,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hyliion by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hyliion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

