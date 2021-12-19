MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

MaxLinear stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

