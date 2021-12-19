Morgan Stanley Cuts World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $60.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

