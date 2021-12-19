TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TrueCar by 81.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in TrueCar by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

