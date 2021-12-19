NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Critical Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.89 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Hycroft Mining -54.92% -1,433.48% -30.26%

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

