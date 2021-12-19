Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.89. Navient posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

