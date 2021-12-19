Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 12.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

