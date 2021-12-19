Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 19.9%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
About First Midwest Bancorp
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
