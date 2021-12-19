Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 19.9%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

