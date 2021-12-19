Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NYSE EC opened at $13.14 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.